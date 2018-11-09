Amber and yellow weather warnings for severe rain and wind have been issued by forecasters at the Met Office for Friday.

Wales is set to experience a heavy spell of rain, with up to 40mm set to to fall from midday, creating the risk of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, which could cause “danger to life.”

The downpours are set to continue on Saturday across south west Wales from 6am until 11pm and there is a risk of hail and thunder too.

London, the south east, the south west, and parts of Scotland are set to be pelted with up to 50mm of heavy rain from 1pm. Strong winds with gusts of up to 70mph are also expected.