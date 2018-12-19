Flood alerts have been issued across Britain as Christmas travellers are warned over heavy rain.
Forecasters predicted “heavy and blustery” showers would descend across the UK later on Wednesday.
By Thursday, the heaviest downpours are expected in Northern Ireland and western Scotland.
The Met Office said: “Heavy and blustery showers will affect most areas during the first part of the night but they will pull back to southern and western coasts by morning.”
“The heaviest and most frequent showers will affect Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northwest England,” the forecaster added.
A similar outlook remains for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Meanwhile the Environment Agency issued 32 flood alerts in England, from Cornwall to Cumbria.
Five flood warnings were also issued, with several affecting areas surrounding the River Axe in Devon.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued nine flood warnings and several alerts across the country.
Warnings are in place on Orkney, across Tayside, and Moray.
The Met Office also issued advice for drivers in wet weather as millions plan journeys ahead of Christmas.
“If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears,” it said.
“If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.”
The RAC said that Wednesday would see 2.8 million leisure trips on Britain’s roads, second only to Friday 21 December in the rush before Christmas Day.
It said traffic jams were expected to hit the M25 clockwise from Junction 20 to 28 as thousands leave the capital for the festive period.
The firm advised drivers that the best time to travel would be after 7.30pm.