George-Standen via Getty Images Drivers were warned over heavy rain and wet road conditions on Wednesday (file photo).

Flood alerts have been issued across Britain as Christmas travellers are warned over heavy rain.

Forecasters predicted “heavy and blustery” showers would descend across the UK later on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the heaviest downpours are expected in Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

The Met Office said: “Heavy and blustery showers will affect most areas during the first part of the night but they will pull back to southern and western coasts by morning.”

“The heaviest and most frequent showers will affect Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northwest England,” the forecaster added.