It’s a decidedly soggy start to the week with parts of Britain forecast to experience a month’s worth of rainfall – in just one day.

Strong winds and heavy rain are predicted for eastern, south-eastern and central England with the Met Office issuing yellow severe weather warnings, saying the conditions could cause flooding, power cuts and damage to trees.

Temperatures will also remain low, with a high of 8C forecast for London, 12C in Manchester and 6C in Norwich. This leaves the country much colder than usual for this time of year, with the south east usually experiencing averages of 14C.