It’s a decidedly soggy start to the week with parts of Britain forecast to experience a month’s worth of rainfall – in just one day.
Strong winds and heavy rain are predicted for eastern, south-eastern and central England with the Met Office issuing yellow severe weather warnings, saying the conditions could cause flooding, power cuts and damage to trees.
Temperatures will also remain low, with a high of 8C forecast for London, 12C in Manchester and 6C in Norwich. This leaves the country much colder than usual for this time of year, with the south east usually experiencing averages of 14C.
The miserable deluge is down to a temporary low pressure system that will begin dissipating from Tuesday.
Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “It’s the south-east portion of the UK that will be getting the worst of the weather.”
The North Downs between Kent and Surrey could see between 60-80mm of rain, compared to the April average for the area of 50mm, she added.
Clare Dinnis, flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, said: “Widespread heavy rain from Sunday evening and through Monday could lead to flooding from surface water and rivers in parts of south, south-east and central England.
“Strong winds will also lead to large waves and spray in exposed coastal areas and we encourage people to take care in these locations.
“We advise people to listen to their local radio stations and remember not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of fast flowing water is enough to move your car.”