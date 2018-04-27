The balmy highs of recent weeks are becoming but a distant memory for many as rain begins to pound much of Britain.
Friday will see a north - south divide, with spells of heavy rain as the mercury nudges 8C in the London and the south east, and scattered sunshine and showers amidst a chilly 1-2C in Newcastle and Scotland.
Thanks to a vigorous low pressure system coming out of the continent, the muggy, damp conditions will continue through to Saturday. But come Sunday and Monday, up to a month’s rain could fall in some localised areas over the course of 24 hours, predicts Met Office forecaster John West.
Yellow weather warnings are in place between 9pm on Sunday and all the way through to midnight on Monday.
Thick cloud and heavy rain is likely to affect much of eastern, southeastern and central England, along with strong to gale force northerly winds and it may be cold enough to produce some snow in the Cotswolds, Brecon Beacons and Salisbury Plain, though this is unlikely to settle.
Up to 70mm could fall in places during this period – far overtaking the average rainfall levels of 40-60mm per month for this time of year.
The Met Office warns that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and that there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded.
Last week the mercury hit a record-breaking 29C in central London.