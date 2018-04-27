The balmy highs of recent weeks are becoming but a distant memory for many as rain begins to pound much of Britain.

Friday will see a north - south divide, with spells of heavy rain as the mercury nudges 8C in the London and the south east, and scattered sunshine and showers amidst a chilly 1-2C in Newcastle and Scotland.

Thanks to a vigorous low pressure system coming out of the continent, the muggy, damp conditions will continue through to Saturday. But come Sunday and Monday, up to a month’s rain could fall in some localised areas over the course of 24 hours, predicts Met Office forecaster John West.