Simon Dawson / Reuters A man sits on the sand of a beach revealed by a low tide of the River Thames.

England and Wales are set for a dry sunny Sunday with temperatures soaring as high as 32C (89.6F), while heavy rain will fall in parts of Scotland and much of Northern Ireland.

And if the legend of St Swithin’s Day is to be believed this could dictate the weather for the next few weeks.

The weather myth states that if it rains on July 15, wet weather will persist for 40 days and 40 nights.

So while people in England and Wales are in for a glorious dry summer those in Scotland and Northern Ireland might not be so lucky.