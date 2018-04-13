Weather watchers take note – there is going to be a short, sharp, thunder-clapping finale before we get down to the business of (albeit intermittent) sunshine.

A yellow severe weather warning for rain in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset has been issued between 2-9pm on Friday, with the Met Office cautioning there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and that the same conditions could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Up to 40mm of rain could fall in the space of two hours over the affected areas.

Following the deluge, there will be a general trend towards warmer climes, as the jet stream moves north and high pressure over Scandinavia extends towards the UK.