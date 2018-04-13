Weather watchers take note – there is going to be a short, sharp, thunder-clapping finale before we get down to the business of (albeit intermittent) sunshine.
A yellow severe weather warning for rain in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset has been issued between 2-9pm on Friday, with the Met Office cautioning there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and that the same conditions could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Up to 40mm of rain could fall in the space of two hours over the affected areas.
Following the deluge, there will be a general trend towards warmer climes, as the jet stream moves north and high pressure over Scandinavia extends towards the UK.
Friday will see highs of 14C in Exeter, with a solid 12-13C across the southeast, though it will be decidedly nippy in Glasgow at just 8C.
Come Saturday there will be scattered showers in the Western Isles, and some cloudbursts in central England and Wales, though sunshine will be peeping through later in the day – with temperatures reaching 17C across the southeast and London.
What a difference a day makes for Glasgow though – with the mercury expected to shoot up to 14C in just 24 hours.
Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, a band of rain will be approaching from the west, moving slowly eastwards thanks to an area of low pressure out in the Atlantic.
Temperatures will be slightly muted, dropping to a high of 15C, continuing into Monday.
By Tuesday things will be warming up though – highs of 18C are expected and by Wednesday we’ll be into the low 20s. Sweet.