Britain will bask in sunshine and warm temperatures this week as the country looks set to see the hottest day of the year so far. As the UK experiences its first taste of spring, just weeks after snow swept across many areas, the mercury could rise to up to 10C above the average for April, the Met Office has said. Meteorologist Alex Burkill said the weather will be “turning warmer for a little time” as hotter air is dragged up from the south, causing temperatures to rise as high as 25C by Thursday.

Ready for some warmer and sunnier weather? The week ahead may have just what you're looking for - find all the details below 🌡️ ☀️ pic.twitter.com/TV53PHmrwT — Met Office (@metoffice) April 15, 2018

With cloud and rain poised to affect Wales, northern and western England, Scotland and Northern Ireland over Monday night and into Tuesday, he warned it could be “quite windy in the west”. Burkill said the best of sunshine and warmth on Tuesday will be in the South East, where temperatures between 18-19C could be recorded. “It is not out of the question that we can get 20C (68F) tomorrow – which I believe would make it the warmest day of the year so far,” he said. Nonetheless, a yellow severe weather warning has been issued on Tuesday for South West Scotland and Strathclyde. The Met Office warns heavy rain is expected between 2-11am, with flooding of homes and businesses “likely”. Up to 50mm of rain is possible across the high ground of Dumfries and Galloway.