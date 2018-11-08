Drivers hitting the road for the weekend may want to consider setting off early, as a blanket of heavy rain is set to cover the entire nation later on Friday.

Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place covering parts of south and south west England, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland. Up to 50mm of rainfall is expected in some areas over higher ground.

Heavy coats will be in order gusts of up to 60mph are anticipated around coastal areas including the English channel, while inland, winds could reach 50mph.

Some 15 to 25mm of rainfall is expected as the clouds roll in gradually from west to east throughout Friday.

“In the west there will be outbreaks of showery rain and this will make its way eastwards, so most places will be a bit cloudy to start with and there will be a little bit of rain for a time, everywhere at some point – either earlier in the day or sometime in the afternoon,” said Alex Burkill, Met Office meteorologist.