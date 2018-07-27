A man has died in Slough and two teenagers have gone missing in separate incidents as they tried to cool off during the heatwave.
Thames Valley Police said the man’s body was recovered from the Jubilee River in Slough on Thursday, adding that his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Warwickshire Police officers remain at the Bishops Bowl Lakes area in Bishops Itchington following a report of a 17-year-old boy going into the water on Thursday evening.
Police were called at around 6.30pm after concerns were raised for the boy, and specialist water rescue teams, as well as fire and ambulance crews, are in the area with searches being carried out.
Essex Police said the search for a teenager who was last seen in water near Clacton Pier on Thursday evening resumed on Friday morning.
The force was called amid concerns for the welfare of two teenage boys and were on the scene just after 6.35pm.
One boy was rescued by a lifeboat crew, checked over by medical teams and reunited with his family, but the second remains unaccounted for.
The most intense conditions are perhaps yet to come with forecasted highs of 37C (98.6F) and potential thunderstorms.
According to the Royal Life Saving Society UK, 85% of accidental drownings occur at open water sites. The charity advises on always looking for warning and guidance signs, to swim parallel with the shore, not away from it, and never to enter fast flowing water.