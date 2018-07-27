A man has died in Slough and two teenagers have gone missing in separate incidents as they tried to cool off during the heatwave.

Thames Valley Police said the man’s body was recovered from the Jubilee River in Slough on Thursday, adding that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Warwickshire Police officers remain at the Bishops Bowl Lakes area in Bishops Itchington following a report of a 17-year-old boy going into the water on Thursday evening.