The UK looks set to sizzle today as forecasters predict it will be the hottest Bank Holiday Money since records began.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 28C in parts of England as the three-day weekend draws to a close.

The soar in temperatures would make it the hottest early May Bank Holiday Monday in 40 years - since the extended weekend was introduced in 1978.

Until now, the mercury has never risen beyond the 28C mark on the Monday of the early May Bank Holiday.