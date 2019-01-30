Snow flurries overnight caused travel chaos on Wednesday morning as millions woke up to a thick blanket of the white stuff. Manchester Airport was forced to close its runway until at least 9.30am GMT with passengers advised to check the status of flights with their airline. “The runway is currently closed whilst snow clearing takes place,” the airport wrote to passengers on Twitter.

Stephen Jones Heavy snow covered planes at Manchester Airport on Wednesday as passengers reported delays.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport also said it had been forced to close its runway temporarily. The airport said it remained open. “Due to snow, the runway is temporarily closed- the airport is open,” it said. Adverse weather caused tailbacks on major roads and motorways as authorities battled to clear up to 10cm of snow. “Take extra care driving in the North West this morning as there are some challenging weather conditions,” Highways England said on Twitter. “Our winter vehicles are out treating road surfaces so please give them plenty of room.”

Take extra care driving in the North West this morning as there are some challenging weather conditions with @metoffice warnings for snow. Our winter vehicles are out treating road surfaces so please give them plenty of room. #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/MwnLgqDXHM — Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) January 30, 2019

Heavy snow at Manchester Airport. Our flight to Dublin (on the way to Washington) is delayed by at least 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/jmEqbOkqJx — Dr Jeffrey Dean (@JeffreyJDean) January 30, 2019

Police warned of multiple collisions involving cars on motorways and pleaded with drivers to take care and reduce speed. “Please slow down and take care if out on the roads today,” Greater Manchester Police said.

Snow is affecting most of our region this morning. We are already getting multiple reports of Road Traffic Collisions on the motorway network. Please slow down and take care if out on the roads today. #gmp #traffic #weather — G M Police (@gmpolice) January 30, 2019

Meanwhile, train operators cancelled services through commuter belts as passengers complained of freezing cold carriages. It comes as Met Office forecasters extended warnings over snow and ice until Friday, saying that Thursday’s outlook looked set to cause more disruption. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice cover the majority of the UK on Wednesday - with only a narrow sliver of the country north-east of Carlisle not affected. Journeys on the roads could take “a lot” longer and should be avoided if possible, the Met Office said.

Highways England Live traffic cameras showed tailbacks on the M6 near Charnock Richard on Wednesday morning.