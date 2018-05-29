Thunderstorms will continue to hit the UK as the scorching weather brings with it the risk of flooding, travel disruption and power cuts. There is a risk of flash flooding and sudden poor visibility amid the combination of heavy rain and balmy temperatures. The Met Office has issued a yellow alert warning of thundery rain or showers which could bring local flooding to parts of southern England and Wales through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Scattered heavy showers and #thunderstorms will develop through the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Frequent #lightning, heavy #rain and localised flooding is possible. Stay #Weatheraware pic.twitter.com/yTSV5MnrvR — Met Office (@metoffice) May 29, 2018

Forecasters say there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded or struck by lightning, causing damage to some buildings, and where flooding does occur there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while flooding or lightning strikes could cause power cuts in some areas. A Met Office spokeswoman said: “It’s fairly normal weather for us to see thunderstorms through the summer months as temperatures warm up. Thunderstorms are caused by the warmer air.”