Weather warnings for gusts of up to 80mph and persistent rain have been issued for parts of the UK.

The Met Office has warned up to 35mm of rain could fall in parts of Scotland in six hours, while a vast swathe of the UK could be hit by “widespread strong winds”.

The country was hit by strong gusts on Wednesday – with Capel Curig in Snowdonia, Wales, recording gusts of 90mph, while Keswick, Cumbria, saw 47.4mm of rain.