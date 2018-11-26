A “major change” in the UK’s weather is expected in the coming days as Storm Diana sweeps in from the Atlantic.

The recent cold and sunny spell seen by many across the country is set to be blown away by heavy rain and gales, some severe, in the middle of the week.

Storm Diana, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, is currently threatening the Azores and is due to make itself felt over western parts of the UK on Wednesday.

Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK’s weather early in the week ahead.

“We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores.”

Monday is expected to remain chilly and bright for most parts, although there will be some showers in the east.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 10C in the south west, with highs of 4C to 7C expected elsewhere, with fog patches a risk as the mercury dips again overnight.

Conditions are expected to start to turn on Tuesday, with wet and windy weather pushing in from the south west.