A blast of Arctic air will bring an end to what has been a mild January for most of the UK towards the end of the week.

According to the Met Office, the weather will “get cold and stay cold” after Tuesday, as air from the north sweeps down the country.

Temperatures are expected to reach freezing point for much of the country from Wednesday and could go as low as -5C in some areas of Scotland and East Anglia.

But forecasters said the cold spell isn’t down to a new ‘Beast from the East’ – which saw wintry conditions hit the UK last year – and instead to ‘Arctic maritime airflow’ coming from the north and different to the extreme weather seen in parts of central Europe.

A Met Office spokesperson said there would only be a small chance of snow this week, confined to the north east of Scotland and western parts of the UK, but after that it was hard to predict.

And although temperatures are predicted to drop after Tuesday, the sun is expected to be out on Thursday.