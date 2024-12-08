UK Welcomes Fall Of 'Barbaric Regime' In Syria, Keir Starmer Says

Keir Starmer says he welcomes the fall of Assad's regime AP

The UK welcomes the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s “barbaric regime” in Syria, Keir Starmer said.

The prime minister spoke on Sunday, after rebel forces ousted the country’s authoritarian leader by seizing the capital, Damascus.

Starmer also called for civilians to be protected – the UK had been evacuating its own citizens in the days leading up to peak of the rebellion.

According to PA news agency, he said: “The developments in Syria in recent hours and days are unprecedented, and we are speaking to our partners in the region and monitoring the situation closely.

“The Syrian people have suffered under Assad’s barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure.

“Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored.

“We call on all sides to protect civilians and minorities, and ensure essential aid can reach the most vulnerable in the coming hours and days.”

His remarks echo the comments from deputy prime minister Angela Rayner this morning.

Speaking to Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, she said: “Well, the situation looks very serious and if the Assad regime has fallen, then I welcome that news.

“But what we need to say is a political resolution in line with the UN resolutions. And we need to see civilians and infrastructure protected.

“Far too many people have lost their lives – we need stability in that region.”

She continued: “If Assad has fallen and that regime is over, I welcome that.

“He wasn’t exactly good to the Syrian people.

“So we want to see a political resolution so that we can get that stability for Syrians and make sure that they have their infrastructure so that they have a political government there that is working in the interest of the Syrian people.”

Assad has fled Damascus but his exact whereabouts remain uncertain.

Some reports suggest he may try to flee to Russia as Vladimir Putin is a key ally and his regime was propped up by the Kremlin until this latest rebellion.

It’s also not clear who will fill the power vacuum now, although one of the leading rebel groups originated in Al-Qaeda.

Starmer is set to travel to the Middle East this week to meet with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, although his trip was planned before Assad’s regime collapsed.