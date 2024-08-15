Only 9% Of UK Workers Think A-Level Results Affected Their Pay, Indeed Says

via Associated Press

If you took your exams this year, you won’t need me to tell you that A-level results day is finally upon us.

Some will be delighted with their results, while others may be considering plan B (we’ve already written at HuffPost UK about steps you can take if you got unexpected results, for better or worse).

Advertisement

But while thousands of young people will have spent most of their summer worrying about today’s news, job site Indeed told us over email that workers don’t dwell on the topic anywhere near as much.

“Our research shows that while top grades can lead to greater job satisfaction, educational achievements are not the only path to a fulfilling career,” Danny Stacy, UK Head of Talent Intelligence at Indeed, said.

In fact, “Less than 1% of Indeed job postings require A-levels or equivalent qualifications, and nearly a third of UK workers have never been asked to provide their results when applying for jobs,” they wrote.

So, my results don’t matter?

It’s not that ― “75% of those who received mostly A*-A grades are satisfied with their career vs an overall average of 68%,” the site said.

Advertisement

Satisfaction rates lower as grades do.

But for those who’ve entered the workforce, “less than 1 in 10 (9%) believe that if they had got better A-level or equivalent results then they would have had a better career and/or earned more money. ”

“Only 12% of workers and employers have a job related to any of the subjects they took for their A-levels or BTECs,” they add.

The site referenced a 2024 study they’d run with Censuswide, which looked at 509 employers and 1,001 UK workers who had taken A-levels, found that 58% of employers consider A-level results when looking at an application.

53% think the skills learned from the exams matter beyond entry level.

A-level results are different to A-level learnings

Though few employees think their A-level results changed their career or pay, “42% of UK workers surveyed who have taken A-levels or BTECs say that the skills they gained through their studies are important in their work, with 15% believing that they are very important,” Indeed shared.

“This sentiment rises with seniority, with 60% of employers believing that skills gained during A-level/BTEC studies are important.”

Advertisement

More than two-thirds of employers said soft skills mattered more than educational achievements when it comes to workplace performance ― writing, problem-solving, and time management, which A-levels teach you regardless of your results, come out on top.

Danny Stacy said, “For those who don’t achieve the grades they hoped for, this won’t hinder their career prospects.”

“Students should remember that their studies have equipped them with valuable skills like problem-solving and time management. Employers increasingly prioritise soft skills and attitude,” he added.