Western Officials Expect Flood Of 4 Million Ukraine Refugees In Coming Days

Patel had previously blamed security concerns for the government’s refusal to offer asylum to all Ukrainian refugees, as EU countries have done.

But she told the Commons she had now received assurances which enabled her to make changes to the scheme which allows Ukrainians in the UK to bring family members to this country.

There are two routes for Ukrainian refugees wishing to come to the UK.

The first is through the family route which allows refugees to obtain a visa if they have family here.

The second is the sponsorship route which means those without family ties to the UK can be matched instead by businesses and charities.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper responded to Patel’s update by telling her the handling of the refugee crisis had been “shameful”.

On Tuesday former chief whip Julian Smith urged the Home Office to adopt a more “human approach” while backbencher Alec Shelbrooke had earlier told the government to “get a grip”.