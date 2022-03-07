Dozens Of Tory MPs Have Urged The Government To Let In More Ukrainian Refugees

In addition, British people and companies will be able to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

However, the Home Office yesterday said only “around 50” visas had so far been issued - a figure later described as “absolutely innacurate” by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Adding to the chaos, the prime minister denied suggestions by Patel that the government was considering a third scheme allowing more refugees to come on humanitarian grounds.

In their letter, the MPs - who include former cabinet members Damian Green, Jeremy Hunt, Robert Buckland and Stephen Crabb - say what the government has announced so far must only be a “first step”.

Hunt, who was beaten by Johnson in the last Tory leadership contest, said: “We need to do more to support Ukrainian refugees - my letter to the PM with a number of colleagues urging him to go further, and provide a more generous system for those fleeing the war. 1.7 million people have now fled and no one could possibly argue they don’t have good cause.”