Minister Refuses To Apologise For Suggesting Ukrainian Refugees Come To UK To Pick Fruit

A Conservative minister has refused to apologise for suggesting Ukrainian refugees come to the UK to pick fruit.

Kevin Foster said they could apply to the Home Office’s seasonal worker scheme in order to get into Britain.

He made the remark in a tweet on Saturday night which he was later forced to delete following a wave of criticism.

During Home Office questions in the Commons, shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock called on Foster to say sorry.

He said: “That tweet really was the modern-day equivalent of ‘let them eat cake’.

“Thankfully the minister has deleted it, but will he now come to this dispatch box to unconditionally apologise for that tweet and will he also offer swift and well-managed, safe sanctuary to these victims of Putin’s barbarity who require our support.”

But Foster completely ignored Kinnock’s request and said Home Secretary Priti Patel would be announcing further moves to allow refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine to settle in the UK.

On Sunday night, Downing Street said Ukrainians with immediate family in the UK will be able to move to this country.