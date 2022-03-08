Russia's List Of 'Unfriendly' Nations Stuns Twitter: 'And We Thought Trump Was Insecure'

Apparently, all the criticism Russia is getting for invading Ukraine is causing a lot of hurt feelings at the Kremlin.
On Monday, the Russian government released a list of countries it deemed “unfriendly.”
Not surprisingly, the United States and Ukraine made the list, but many Twitter users were surprised that tiny nations like Liechtenstein, Montenegro and San Marino were included.
And they had thoughts.
A few Twitter users thought the list reminded them of a movie, but not a “Cold War” classic like “Rocky IV” or “Red Dawn.”
Specifically “Mean Girls.”
Others felt Russia was acting more like Kanye West.
A few people wondered why San Marino made the list, but they had theories.
Some jokingly took Russia’s side.
Others had questions.
But some people noted the list could hurt Russia’s relationship with China since it referred to Taiwan as a country, which goes against China’s insistence that Taiwan is its territory.