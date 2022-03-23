UK Officials Say Russia 'Is Failing' As Ordinary Ukrainians Fight Back

A woman is seen in the Ukrainian village of Kamiyanske, about 30km from Zaporizhzhia and one of the most bombed in the area Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia is failing to break the spirit of the Ukrainian population as its invasion continues to stall, according to UK officials.

In an intelligence briefing last night, the ministry of defence (MoD) said attempts to use media manipulation, propaganda and install pro-Kremlin local leaders have so far been unsuccessful.

However, they also warned that Russia is likely to respond with “increasingly violent and coercive measures in an attempt to suppress the Ukrainian population”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 22 March 2022







🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

In a separate briefing this morning, the MoD said the “battlefield across northern Ukraine remains largely static with Russian forces likely conducting a period of reorganisation before resuming large-scale offensive operations”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 March 2022







🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

The briefings are further evidence that Russia has so far failed in the military objectives it set when it launched the invasion nearly four weeks ago.

On Sunday, it emerged yesterday that Russia has suffered “considerable losses” in Ukraine and were now resorting to “indiscriminate shelling” because of their lack of progress on the ground.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has said the war in Ukraine is “disastrous for the world”.

He made the comments in a phone call with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The leaders discussed the grave situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he believed the actions of Putin’s regime were deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world.

“The pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected.

