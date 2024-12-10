Ukraine Striking Targets In Land Seized A Decade Ago By Putin, UK Says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Associated Press

Ukraine is striking targets in land seized more than a decade ago by Vladimir Putin, according to UK intelligence.

A Russian air defence system in Crimea was hit at the end of last month as the ongoing conflict approaches its third anniversary.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by the international community.

Eight years later, in February 2022, Moscow invaded Ukraine, triggering the current conflict.

In their latest update on the conflict, which began when Russia invaded its neighbour in in February 2022, the Ministry of Defence said: “On November 29 2024, Ukrainian armed forces destroyed elements of a S-400 air defence system in Simferopol, Crimea.

“Social media highlighted an explosion and detonation of rocket fuel associated with the destruction of air defence system components.”

The attack came after an air defence system in Kursk Oblast in western Russia was completely destroyed by Ukrainian missiles.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 9 December 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/zlsmy25T9O#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VaabVdyc9N — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 9, 2024

On Sunday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that his country has lost 43,000 soldiers since the war began.

That is some way short of the 400,000 deaths that US president-elect Donald Trump claimed Ukraine has suffered.

Zelenskyy also claimed that Russia has suffered “750,000 casualties, including 198,000 killed and more than 550,000 wounded” since the war began.

Trump has vowed to end the war on day one of his presidency, raising fears that he will try to force Ukraine to cede land already occupied by Russia.

But in a social media post at the weekend, Zelenskyy said: “We know Putin very well—he is addicted to war. He began his career with a brutal war against Chechnya and has been constantly fuelling other wars.

