Ukraine War Means UK Might Need To Frack, Government Signals

Boris Johnson has called on the international community to wean itself off Russian oil and gas, amid fears that Vladimir Putin could turn off supplies to Europe.

A move towards fracking in the UK is seen by some as an answer to part of the energy crisis.

The process involves injecting water and chemicals into rocks at high pressure to extract gas and oil.

Production giants like Cuadrilla believe vast quantities of shale gas may be hidden underneath shale rock surfaces across the UK, giving the country access to an untapped energy resource.

However, it faces huge opposition in some areas after a trial at a site in Lancashire triggered a mini earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 in 2019, forcing Cuadrilla to halt its work.