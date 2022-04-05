Ukraine War Means UK Might Need To Frack, Government Signals

The UK government has ordered a new report into the controversial drilling process of fracking.
The government has asked the British Geological Survey to advise on the latest scientific evidence around fracking.
Ministers say they are considering “all possible domestic energy sources” in light of the war in Ukraine.
“In light of Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, it is absolutely right that we explore all possible domestic energy sources.”
Events of recent weeks, including Russia’s invasion and soaring energy bills, put fracking back on the agenda in the UK.
Boris Johnson has called on the international community to wean itself off Russian oil and gas, amid fears that Vladimir Putin could turn off supplies to Europe.
A move towards fracking in the UK is seen by some as an answer to part of the energy crisis.
The process involves injecting water and chemicals into rocks at high pressure to extract gas and oil.
Production giants like Cuadrilla believe vast quantities of shale gas may be hidden underneath shale rock surfaces across the UK, giving the country access to an untapped energy resource.
However, it faces huge opposition in some areas after a trial at a site in Lancashire triggered a mini earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 in 2019, forcing Cuadrilla to halt its work.
Any consideration of fracking will infuriate environmental campaigners who argue it can cause tremors and potentially force carcinogenic chemicals into the atmosphere.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in light of Putin’s “criminal invasion” it was “absolutely right” they explore all possible domestic energy sources.
But he said if evidence demonstrates that it is not safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living nearby, the ban in England will remain in place.
He said on Tuesday: “We have always been, and always will be, guided by the science on shale gas.
“It remains the case that fracking in England would take years of exploration and development before commercial quantities of gas could be produced for the market, and would certainly have no effect on prices in the near term.
“However, there will continue to be an ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming decades as we transition to cheap renewable energy and new nuclear power.
“In light of Putin’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, it is absolutely right that we explore all possible domestic energy sources.
“However, unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrates that shale gas extraction is safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby, the pause in England will remain in place.”