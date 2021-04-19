UN Experts Say UK's ‘Reprehensible’ Race Report ‘Normalises White Supremacy’

A group of United Nations experts has said the “reprehensible” government-backed race report attempts to “normalise white supremacy” and could “fuel racism” in the UK.

The UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent “strongly rejected” the “stunning” report, arguing it “repackages racist tropes and stereotypes into fact, twists data and misapplies statistics”.

They said the report’s central claim that institutional racism does not exist in the UK “ignores the pervasive role that the social construction of race was designed to play in society, particularly in normalising atrocity, in which the British state and institutions played a significant role”.

They urged Boris Johnson, who controversially put his policy chief Munira Mirza in charge of forming the commission on race disparities, to “categorically reject” its findings.

“The report cites dubious evidence to make claims that rationalise white supremacy by using the familiar arguments that have always justified racial hierarchy,” the group wrote.

“This attempt to normalise white supremacy despite considerable research and evidence of institutional racism is an unfortunate sidestepping of the opportunity to acknowledge the atrocities of the past and the contributions of all in order to move forward.”

The experts said that people of African descent continue to experience “poor economic, social, and health outcomes at vastly disproportionate rates in the UK”.

Past reports from international human rights experts, including the UN special rapporteur on racism, have highlighted the “damaging impact of institutional racism and deep-rooted inequities in areas such as health, education, employment, housing, stop-and-search practices, and the criminal justice system in the UK,” the experts said.

“While racial disparities may not always stem from racism or racial discrimination, there is also compelling evidence that the roots of these disparities lie in institutional racism and structural discrimination.”