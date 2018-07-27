Unicyclist Who Circumnavigated The Globe Returns Home To Somerset

Ed Pratt

A British man has become the first person to unicycle around the world, completing his 21,000-mile one-wheeled journey in Somerset on Friday to the cheers of gathered friends and family. Ed Pratt left Curry Rivel, near Taunton, Somerset, in March 2015 to begin his adventure aged just 19. Now 22, Pratt has finished the challenge unsupported – carrying a tent, sleeping bag, camping stove and kit in panniers attached to his 36in Nimbus Oracle unicycle. His challenge saw him unicycle through Europe, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan before travelling across China and through South East Asia to Singapore.

PA Wire/PA Images Ed Pratt, 22, returns home to Somerset after three years having travelled around the world with his unicycle

Pratt then tackled Australia and New Zealand before moving on to the USA, finally flying from New York to Edinburgh to begin his final 500 miles home to Somerset. He has raised more than £300,000 for School in a Bag, a charity that delivers educational equipment to poor and vulnerable children around the world. His parents, Nick and Roxanne Pratt, said: “He left school in search of a challenge and adventure. “Anyone who has followed his journey around the world will know that he has created just that.” Pratt has documented his unicycling feat through regular updates on Facebook, videos on YouTube and through a website tracking his progress. He has even learnt how to operate a drone while unicycling, with footage featuring in his videos, which have been watched by hundreds of thousands of people. His adventure has not always been a smooth one, lasting one year and four months longer than he had originally planned when he set out.

PA Wire/PA Images Pratt greets the crowds who turned out to welcome him back