Union Wins First Stage Of High Court Challenge Over Deliveroo Riders In Gig Economy Row

Charles Platiau / Reuters The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain argues the riders are “denied basic employment rights”.

A union has won the first stage of a High Court challenge over the employment status of Deliveroo riders.

In the latest case involving workers’ rights in the gig economy, the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) wants the court to overturn a ruling which confirmed the “self-employed” status of Deliveroo riders.

The decision was welcomed by the Labour party, who said the next Labour government would clamp down on “bogus” self-employment and strengthen employment rights for all workers.

Rebecca Long Bailey, shadow business, energy and industrial strategy secretary, said: “This is an important and positive step towards victory for workers and trade unions across the UK.

“Companies like Deliveroo and others have built their success on an exploitative business model, denying worker’s their rights and swerving their obligations under the law.”

Deliveroo claimed a victory following the ruling by the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) in November last year.

The CAC, which considers union recognition and collective bargaining cases, rejected an application by the IWGB to represent drivers in parts of north London.

The committee concluded that because riders are able to pass on a job to a substitute, or to abandon a job, they were not obliged to provide a “personal service” and therefore could not be classified as “workers”.