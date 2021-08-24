Leftwinger Sharon Graham ‘On Course’ To Win Unite Union’s General Secretary Election

Leftwinger Sharon Graham is on course to pull off a shock victory to become the general secretary of the Unite union, HuffPost UK can reveal.

Extensive sampling of ballot papers in the contest shows Graham, the union’s national organiser, is narrowly ahead of both the one-time favourite Steve Turner and centrist candidate Gerard Coyne.

She would become Unite’s first ever female general secretary, replacing Len McCluskey to lead Britain’s second biggest union and Labour’s biggest funder.

Multiple sources said that Graham – who was backed by the Socialist Workers Party and the Socialist Party – was currently ahead of Turner by 1%, and ahead of Coyne by just under 2%.

But with an expected turnout of as little as 12% of Unite members voting in the election, even a narrow margin will prove decisive and her lead looks unlikely to change, one insider said.

The final result of the election is formally due on Thursday, but unless there is a dramatic late change it appears that Graham will clinch the race, another union figure said. The count could be over by Wednesday lunchtime.

One source said that they had seen a sample of more than 8,000 votes and the piles for Graham were larger than both Turner and Coyne. “She’s on course to win, no question,” they said.

A Labour MP said that the only hope for the other candidates was if either of their regional strongholds, the West Midlands for Coyne and London for Turner, had not yet been included in the count. But others said that was highly unlikely given the number of votes seen so far.

Labour sources said they were “relaxed” about a Graham victory because she had explicitly campaigned on a manifesto to end McCluskey’s focus on the party’s internal politics and shift instead towards workplace rights and action.

Her campaign slogan was “It’s Westminster versus the workplace: Back to the workplace”, a rejection of years of Unite getting involved in Labour’s battles and mobilising in factories and offices instead.

She said last month: “Labour will likely be in opposition for most of the next decade and workers can’t afford to wait...we can be more effective by ridding ourselves of the obsession with fighting yesterday’s wars within Labour.”

A spokesman for the Graham campaign told HuffPost UK: “The sampling of the vote is going on now. The more it goes on the better it looks for us. Of course we will only get the result when the count is finished tomorrow.

“But we are confident Sharon is going to win it. If she does it will be an historic victory for the campaign and the workers in Britain and Ireland”.