Exclusive: DWP Holds No Data On People Who Can’t Claim For Universal Credit Online

The Department of Work and Pensions is under fire for failing to track data on the number of people who make Universal Credit applications without using a computer, HuffPost UK can reveal. The ambitious roll-out of the new benefits system is the government’s first digital-only service of this scale, and means claimants must apply online. But there has been widespread concern the tech-based system is leading to digital exclusion for those who do not have access to a computer or are not IT literate. Critics say some of the most vulnerable benefits claimants – such as older people, those on low incomes, the homeless or people with disabilities – are among the most likely to have difficulties making digital claims. Now, HuffPost UK can reveal that two years and seven months into the digital implementation of Universal Credit, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says it does not hold any data on the number of claimants attempting to apply offline. In a freedom of information request HuffPost UK asked the DWP what proportion of the current 1.2 million people receiving Universal Credit had first made claims using methods other than digital – for example by visiting a Job Centre, in person, or by telephone. The department told HuffPost UK it did not hold this data. “Following a search of our paper and electronic records, I have established that the information you requested about the current Universal Credit caseload is not held by this department,” an FOI officer said in the DWP’s official response.

The DWP instead sent a report carried out by a research agency called IFF on its behalf, titled Universal Credit Full Service Survey, which found only 54% of claimants were able to make a claim online without help. While no official government data is publicly available, the Lloyds’ annual report on digital skills in May 2018 found one in five working-age benefit claimants have low or no digital capability. This and other anecdotal data suggests the level of digital exclusion among the 1.2 million people currently claiming Universal Credit is likely to be significant. But the government has been under fire for failing to source its own more robust data to access the scale of the issue. Critics say without specific data on the levels of digital exclusion relating directly to Universal Credit it is unlikely the government will be able to accurately allocate funding for support services. Rachel Gregory, social policy and relationship manager at the debt counselling charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP), told HuffPost UK: “The fact that Universal Credit is digital-by-default has made a really big assumption about the level of digital access amongst potential claimants, and that’s something we’re really concerned about, because we know that one in five of the people we help at CAP aren’t online.” She continued: “It is a concern that they [the DWP] aren’t monitoring the levels of people who can’t make their claim digitally, but I think even more so the number of people who are then struggling to manage their claim digitally, because that’s also a big part of Universal Credit.” She said while national data does exist about levels of digital exclusion there is no detailed understanding about levels of exclusion among benefit claimants in particular. The government has already allocated £39m to the Citizens Advice Bureau to assist people applying for Universal Credit, but it is feared this will not be enough to cover the numbers of new claimants coming into the system this year. More than 1.2 million were claiming Universal Credit in September 2018 and 10,000 people who are claiming legacy benefits are due to be moved onto the new payment through “managed migration” by the end of 2019.

