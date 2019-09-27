Labour Will Scrap 'Inhumane And Cruel' Universal Credit, Jeremy Corbyn Vows

Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn helps to sort out food donated to a food bank donation point at Whitehawk Football Club during the Labour Party Conference in Brighton. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

Corbyn, whose party is also pledging to replace the Department for Work and Pensions with a new Department for Social Security, is expected to say: “Social security is supposed to give people dignity and respect, not punish and police them, make them wait five weeks for the first payment or fill out a four-page form to prove their child was born as a result of rape.

But the sweeping move could face criticism from opponents who say Universal Credit, which rolls six benefits into one, is in need of reform not a complete – and potentially expensive – overhaul.

As a snap election looms, he will say Labour will focus on a new social security system that focuses on “alleviating and ending poverty, not driving people into it”.

Corbyn will announce Labour’s new policy in the London constituency held by Iain Duncan Smith – the ex-minister dubbed “the godfather of Universal Credit” – on the eve of the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

The Labour leader will on Saturday call the government’s flagship benefit reform an “unmitigated disaster” and pledge to replace it with a system that “immediately” takes 130,000 children out of poverty.

Jeremy Corbyn has said he will scrap the “inhumane and cruel” Universal Credit benefit.

“The Universal Credit system sums up the priorities of the Conservatives – who think they’re born to rule. A government of the wealthy cutting taxes for the super-rich while forcing people to rely on foodbanks to survive.”

Boris Johnson has made a series of spending commitments since becoming prime minister, including cash to recruit 20,000 new police officers, £1.85 billion for hospital upgrades and a pledge to “level up” schools funding.

But the government continues to be told that personal debt and in-work poverty remain a huge and growing burden for working families.

Polling released this week by GQR, commissioned by the TUC, found that one in five workers (20%, up from 13% in 2017) are skipping meals to make ends meet.

One in ten reported being unable to pay their mortgage, one in five went without heating when it was cold and one in five pawned something because they were short of money, the poll of 2,700 British adults found.

Asked how they would deal with an unexpected £500 bill, nearly one in three workers (30%) say they wouldn’t be able to pay – up from 24% in 2017.

Labour has said it would end the benefit cap as well as the two-child limit on benefits, which requires women claiming for a third child to declare that they were raped, and immediately suspend the sanctions regime, which sees benefits withheld from some people.

The “digital by default” condition which means Universal Credit claimants must use the internet to apply will also end.

With many blaming Universal Credit for exacerbating in-work poverty, Corbyn will also use the rally to say “it’s time to end this cruelty”.

Margaret Greenwood, shadow secretary for work and pensions, said: “Universal Credit was meant to lift people out of poverty, simplify the social security system and smooth the transition into work.

“Instead it is failing those in need, pushing many into debt and rent arrears and forcing them to rely on foodbanks to survive.

“The two-child limit and the benefit cap are driving up child poverty, and the callous sanctions regime is punishing people instead of supporting them.

“Labour will scrap Universal Credit, put an end to the benefit cap and create a social security system that, just like our NHS, treats people with dignity and respect and is there for any one of us in our time of need.”

Matthew Lesh, head of research at the right-wing think thank the Adam Smith Institute, said scrapping the benefit would cost the UK “billions”.

He told the Telegraph: “There is always room for reform, but dismantling universal credit will cost billions, mean higher taxes and undermine our record low unemployment.”