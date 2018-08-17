If, like us, you’re still not quite over the fact that ‘University Challenge’ breakout stars Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull are no longer on our screens, then please take a seat, because we have news that is about to make your week, possibly year.

The dynamic duo have gone and landed their very own TV series.

‘Monkman And Seagull’s Genius Guide To Britain’ will see them travelling up and down the UK in search of hidden gems of British ingenuity.