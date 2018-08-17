If, like us, you’re still not quite over the fact that ‘University Challenge’ breakout stars Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull are no longer on our screens, then please take a seat, because we have news that is about to make your week, possibly year.
The dynamic duo have gone and landed their very own TV series.
‘Monkman And Seagull’s Genius Guide To Britain’ will see them travelling up and down the UK in search of hidden gems of British ingenuity.
The pair were the breakout stars of the last series of ‘University Challenge’, gathering a huge social media fandom over the course of the series.
While Seagull’s cheeky grin, amazing name and supportive leadership won him scores of devotees, viewers could not get over Monkman’s bellowing voice, incredible enthusiasm or his striking similarity to Coronation Street’s Roy Cropper.
But it was the pair’s incredible bromance that really cemented their place in our hearts, despite being on opposing teams.
Canadian Monkman captained Wolfson College Cambridge to show’s final in 2017, where they lost to Balliol College Oxford.
In the semi-final, Wolfson beat Emmanuel College Cambridge, which was captained by Seagull, but the two team leaders ended up becoming mates.
Speaking about their new TV series, Monkman said: “Curiosity is an approach to life. The more you know, the more you realise you don’t know.
“My admiration for British genius is one of the major factors that led me to study in the United Kingdom. I look forward to learning more about Britain’s scientific discoveries and to sharing what I learn with everyone.”
Seagull added: “The beauty of our friendship is that we’re both driven by the same thing - a curiosity about the world.”
He also revealed he had turned down a spot on the last series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, admitting he was “very flattered” but that it was not a “right fit” at the time.
“Who knows in the future?” he added.
It’s not the first time the friends have teamed up to present a show. The brainy twosome also fronted the BBC Radio 4 show ‘Monkman and Seagull’s Polymathic Adventure’ last year.