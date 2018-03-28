Unsane Is Just Another Film That Fuels Negative Mental Health Stereotypes

Whether it was the deeply distrubing content, the distracting and edgy direction or the complete lack of entertainment value and story I can’t be sure, but one thing is certain; Unsane is one of the worst films I’ve ever seen and thank goodness for Cineworld Unlimited because if I’d have paid to watch it, I’d be begging for a refund.

Going into the film, I tried to keep an open mind because I’d heard and seen some things that made me skeptical, and with much of the film’s plot taking place in what is essentially a mental hospital, I naturally anticipated scenes which would play to the stereotype. So much misunderstanding in the general public and society comes from the media, whether it is films, radio, articles or books, and media consumption seems to be at an all time high.

Unfortunately, I have to report that the film made me feel deeply unsettled from 15 minutes in and this feeling didn’t let up until a while after the film ended. I have to say that whilst I’ve never been admitted to a mental institution myself, I’ve spent enough time with people that have and I’ve heard first hand about their experiences.