Unsolicited Nudes Are A Sure Fire Way To Get The Ick For 40% Of Brits

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

Online dating can be a hit or miss. Some people love having the ability to be able to find a potential partner from the comfort of their bed whilst others would rather meet someone in real life, rather than having the faff of using multiple apps to get a date.

Either way, modern dating can be complicated. A new study from the dating app Plenty of Fish showed that the modern dating experience - be it online, in real life, or otherwise - proves a mixed bag amongst British singles.

Advertisement

Going on multiple bad dates can leave a sour taste in a singleton’s life. So much so that 35% of singles say bad dating experiences have negatively impacted their confidence.

Nearly all of us have been ghosted but that doesn’t make it sting any less as 43% of Brits say it’s on their top list of turnoffs. Being stood up on a date gives 40% of Brits the ick.

Thinking about sending an unsolicited nude picture? I wouldn’t, as firstly it’s gross, and secondly, 40% of Brits also agree.

But, as spring arrives, 74% of singles intend to spring clean their dating regime and eliminate negative dating behaviours. Here’s how Brits are refreshing their romantic lives.

Advertisement

Protecting peace

Life is stressful as it is, and no one wants their dating life to add more unnecessary anxiety. This is why British singles feel empowered to honour and acknowledge what isn’t working for them.

Over half of those surveyed would feel comfortable calling out sub-standard behaviour from a match or date, stating they know their self-worth and want to stick to their boundaries and expectations. A further quarter of Brits are prioritising protecting their peace by deciding to unmatch or unfollow potential love interests and move on if they behave inappropriately.

Say no to unsolicited nudes

If you’ve just started talking to someone, the last thing you probably want to see is a random picture of their naked body.

Few welcome such advances, with 58% admitting that being sent such pictures made them feel uncomfortable and disgusted.

When it came to those who have requested one before, one in four men cited they were making an attempt to flirt but take it from me, there are better ways to flirt.

Advertisement

A fresh approach to dating

In the spirit of a season synonymous with new beginnings, Brits are taking a fresh approach to dating this spring, with 46% claiming they are looking to trust their instincts if they doubt someone’s behaviour by ending the conversation.