Up To 100,000 Nurses Will Go On Strike Over Pay Next Month

NHS staff march from St Thomas' Hospital to Downing Street to protest against the NHS Pay Review Body's recommendation of a 3% pay rise for NHS staff in England. Mark Kerrison via Getty Images

Up to 100,000 nursing staff will take part in their biggest ever strike next month in a long-running dispute over pay, it has been announced.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will take industrial action on December 15 and 20 after voting in favour of industrial action in a ballot.

Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, the RCN has paused announcing strike action after the Scottish government reopened NHS pay negotiations.

The number of NHS employers affected by the industrial action will increase in January unless negotiations are held, according to the RCN.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Ministers have declined my offer of formal pay negotiations and instead chosen strike action.

“It has left us with no choice but to announce where our members will be going on strike in December.

“Nursing is standing up for the profession and their patients. We’ve had enough of being taken for granted and being unable to provide the care patients deserve.

“Ministers still have the power and the means to stop this by opening negotiations that address our dispute.”

The RCN said that despite this year’s pay award of £1,400, experienced nurses are worse off by 20% in real terms due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010.

The RCN is calling for a pay rise of 5% above RPI inflation, saying the economic argument for paying nursing staff fairly is clear when billions of pounds is being spent on agency staff to plug workforce gaps.

Health secretary Steve Barclay said earlier this month that he was “hugely grateful” for the hard work of nurses but “deeply regrets” some taking action.

He claimed the RCN’s demands equated to a 19.2 per cent pay rise, costing £10 billion a year.

Other unions representing health workers including ambulance crews, midwives and hospital cleaners, are also balloting their members on strikes.

Interim chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, said: “Nobody wants to see strikes when the NHS is about to experience what may be its hardest ever winter but we understand how strongly nurses feel and why it has come to this.

“We urge the government to act fast and talk to nurses and union leaders to find a way to avert strikes.

“Trusts up and down the country have been planning for industrial action. Not all of them will be affected directly but those that are will do everything in their power to minimise disruption for patients.

