Upskirting Bill Will Be Adopted By Government After Tory MP Blocked First Attempt

Downing Street has said the government will adopt a backbench attempt to crack down on upskirting, after a Tory MP singlehandedly blocked the move.

Sir Christopher Chope mortified many of his fellow Conservatives last week when he objected to the Voyeurism (Offences) Bill making its way through parliament.

On Monday morning knickers, thongs and a suspender belt were hung from his office door in Westminster by way of protest.