US Newspapers Hit Back At Donald Trump Over 'Fake News' Claims

Newsrooms across the US are hitting back at President Donald Trump with a co-ordinated series of editorials condemning his attacks on “fake news” and suggesting that journalists are the enemy.

The Boston Globe invited newspapers across the country to stand up for the press with editorials on Thursday, and several began appearing online a day earlier.

Nearly 350 news organisations have pledged to participate, according to Marjorie Pritchard, op-ed editor at the Globe.

In St Louis, the Post-Dispatch called journalists “the truest of patriots”, while the Chicago Sun-Times said it believes most Americans know Trump is talking nonsense.