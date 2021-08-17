Extraordinary Photo Shows 640 Afghans Fleeing Kabul On Packed US Plane

COURTESY OF DEFENSE ONE via via REUTERS Evacuees crowd the interior of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft

A striking new photograph shows 640 Afghans packed tightly into a US plane leaving Kabul in a desperate bid to escape the Taliban.

The photo, from national security publication Defense One, captures the Air Force evacuation from Kabul to Qatar.

The Afghans were all evacuated safely, even though the crowd nearly topped the record for the most people ever flown in the Boeing aircraft, a military cargo plane which has been in service for nearly three decades.

The plane, C-17, belongs to the 436th Air Wing and is normally based in Delaware.

Its crew had not intended to take so many passengers but panicked Afghans had pulled themselves on the aircraft’s half-open ramp, according to one official.

The official said “the crew made the decision to go” rather than attempt to force off the excess passengers, and was only able to count the travellers when they all disembarked.

The Afghans sat on the floor of the plane’s hold, hanging onto cargo straps on the walls as makeshift seatbelts.

It was just one of several planes which took off with hundreds of passengers from Kabul – the anonymous official told Defense One that some may have carried a load even larger than 640 people.

Disturbing videos also circulated online on Monday showing people clinging to the outside of departing aircrafts in Kabul airport, with some still holding on even after takeoff and ultimately falling to their deaths. At least seven people died in the chaos.

Kabul airport is one of the few places in the country which is still controlled by US troops meaning it has become a key escape route.

The Taliban have torn through Afghanistan in a matter of a days, filling the power vacuum left by the US troops who pulled out of the country after spending 20 years fighting the so-called “war on terror”.