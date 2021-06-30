‘Utterly Deranged’ Donald Trump Has Full Meltdown

Donald Trump issued a lengthy and rambling statement late on Sunday attacking two of his staunchest allies during his one term as president.

Trump called former Attorney General William Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “spineless RINOs” (Republicans in name only) after Barr told The Atlantic that Trump’s constant claims of election fraud were “bullshit.” Barr also told the magazine that McConnell urged him to “inject some reality” into Trump as he repeated debunked claims of election fraud and baseless conspiracy theories last winter.

McConnell confirmed that account, the magazine reported. That was enough to trigger the former president.

Trump, who once claimed he would hire only “the best and most serious people,” called Barr a “disappointment in every sense of the word,” much as he has attacked many of the other “best people” he hired, including Jeff Sessions (attorney general), Rex Tillerson (secretary of state), James Mattis (defence secretary) John Bolton (national security adviser), H.R. McMaster (national security adviser) John Kelly (homeland security secretary and White House chief of staff) and Mike Pence (vice president).

