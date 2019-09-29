Matt Hancock Reveals Vaccinations Could Be Made Compulsory

Matt Hancock has revealed the government is looking at banning children from school if they do not get vaccinated.

In an interview with HuffPost UK at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday, the health secretary said there is a “very strong argument” for making vaccinations compulsory for children.

Hancock said it was “unbelievable” the UK had lost its measles-free status.

“There is a very strong argument for having compulsory vaccinations for children for when they go to school - because otherwise they are putting other children at risk,” he said.

Hancock revealed he had been given legal advice this week on how the new policy could be implemented - and believed “the public would back us”.

“Actually, I’ve received advice inside government this week on how we might go about it. And I’m looking very seriously at it.”

His stance represents a significant shift on his previous remarks, when he talked only about ‘not ruling out’ compulsion.

In a message to parents, he said: “If you don’t vaccinate your child and you can, then the person you are putting at risk is not only your own child but it is also the child who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons.”

The health secretary also told social media companies had “a lot to answer for” by allowing the “spread of anti-vaxxing messages”.