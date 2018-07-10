Government Suspends Use of Vaginal Mesh To Treat Stress Incontinence

The use of vaginal mesh to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI) has been suspended by the Department of Health and NHS England, meaning around 11,000 women per year will no longer receive the controversial surgery. Women around the world have reported life-changing side effects after receiving the treatment, including debilitating pain leaving some unable to walk, work or have sex. Campaigners have long called for a ban on the mesh, and following initial meetings with women and families adversely affected by procedures, the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review concluded there must be an immediate pause in the use of surgical mesh for the treatment of SUI. The Department of Health and NHS England have both accepted the recommendation, which has been called “long overdue” by campaigners. [READ MORE: What is vaginal mesh?]

UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD/PA

Vaginal mesh surgery, largely given to women who experience incontinence after childbirth, involves inserting a synthetic net material into the body to patch up an area of weak connective tissue or ligaments. It’s sometimes also referred to as tape or sling surgery. Alternative types of surgery and medication are still available for women with SUI. Baroness Julia Cumberlege, who led the review, said the mesh should not be used for the treatment of SUI until a set of conditions to mitigate the risks of injury are met. “My team and I are in no doubt that this pause is necessary. We must stop exposing women to the risk of life-changing and life-threatening injuries,” she said. Between April 2008 to March 2017, 100,516 patients received vaginal mesh surgery for incontinence in England, equating to just over 11,000 each year, according to data from NHS digital.