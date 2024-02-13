Westend61 via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s “cost of loving crisis” has made it more expensive to be romantic on Valentine’s Day, Labour has warned.

Flowers, wine, chocolate, ice cream, meals out and hotel stays have all soared in price since 2018.

Labour said official figures revealed people are paying “l’amour for less”, with the average cost of several classic gifts and treats having increased by 30%.

Advertisement

Shadow Treasury minister James Murray said: “Whether it’s flowers or chocolates, a meal out or a night in, even Valentine’s Day is being hit by the Tories’ failure on the economy.

“It’s no wonder people have fallen out of love with the Conservatives.”

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed cut flowers and chocolate are 14% more expensive.

The price of a bottle of wine is now 38% higher – now costing £22.

And the cost of a main course in a restaurant has increased by 36%, with a pudding now 30% more expensive.

But staying at home still costs more, with chilled pot deserts increasing in price by a 41% and ice cream up by 15%.

Advertisement

A hotel stay is now more than £110 on average – 45% more expensive than in 2018.