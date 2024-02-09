Rishi Sunak Earned More Than £2.2 Million Last Year

Rishi Sunak IAN FORSYTH via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak earned more than £2.2 million in the last financial year, it has emerged.

The prime minister paid the taxman paid £508,308 in tax - a rate of around 23%.

The figures were revealed in Sunak’s tax return of 2022/23 and confirm his status as one of the country’s richest men.

It takes his total earnings over the last four years to more than £7 million.

Sunak earned £84,119 for being an MP, plus an additional £55,358 as prime minister.

He also received £3,985 in bank interest, plus £289,422 in investment interest and dividends.

The PM’s main source of income came was £1,796,202 in capital gains on properties he owns, meaning he earned £2,229,086 in total.

Advertisement

In all, he paid £163,364 in income tax plus £359,240 in capital gains tax - a total of 508,308.

His income tax rate was 37.7%, while he paid 20% tax on his capital gains. That is an overall tax rate of 22.8%.

The prime minister's tax return. X/10 Downing Street