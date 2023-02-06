Vanessa Feltz Shares Defiant Instagram Post After Ben Ofoedu Split: 'I Wont Let This Defeat Me'

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz David M. Benett via Getty Images

Vanessa Feltz has declared she will not let her split from Ben Ofoedu “defeat” her in a defiant video she shared on Instagram after news of their break-up made headlines.

Over the weekend, the former Radio 2 presenter and broadcaster issued a statement revealing her “shock” that her 16-year relationship with the Phats & Small singer had come to an end.

Vanessa has since addressed her Instagram followers after taking a three-week break from the platform, amid her and Ben’s separation.

In it, the presenter reiterated her statement by saying the trust had “gone” in their relationship, and while she was obviously “incredibly sad”, she insisted she was “full of resolve”.

“I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram,” she began. “But now it’s clear it’s over. I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back, and that’s what I would tell everyone else to do.

“Obviously, I feel incredibly sad and I’m really disappointed and shocked, and all those horrible things. But also full of resolve, because I’m not going to let this defeat me,” Vanessa insisted.

“I’m so glad to be living longer than my mum did – she died at 57 and if the Lord spares me, I’m going to be 61 next month. I feel very, very grateful to be alive and I want to carry on feeling that way, I want to celebrate and I want to find laughter anywhere I can.

“I know it’s not going to be easy, but I’m absolutely determined to do it.”

Vanessa also thanked her supporters “very much indeed” for their “wonderful, wonderful good wishes” they’d sent her since news of her split with Ben became public knowledge.

A number of friends and colleagues also shared their support in the comments section of her video.

Holly Willoughby, who presents This Morning on which Vanessa is an agony aunt, said: “We simply love you to bits.”

Radio 2 host Zoe Ball wrote: “Feel the love that surrounds you always wonderful V.”

Fellow Radio 2 broadcaster Sara Cox added: “We love you Vanessa. You’re an amazing woman, an absolute badass & I hope you’re really feeling all this love & support right now.”

Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford said: “Sending you the BIGGEST hug…you are a wonderful woman, Mother, Grandmother and friend.”

Vanessa met Ben in 2005 after they were introduced by Keith Duffy from Boyzone.