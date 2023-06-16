Vanessa Feltz at the Chelsea Flower Show last month Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Vanessa Feltz is among the stars taking part in the next season of Celebs Go Dating, following her split from ex-fiancé Ben Ofoedu earlier this year.

Back in February, Vanessa announced that she and Ben were going their separate ways after 16 years together, saying at the time she was “shocked” things come to an end, but admitted that “once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained”.

It had recently been rumoured that Vanessa would be looking for romance on the new season of Celebs Go Dating after her break-up, which was finally confirmed to be the case on Friday morning.

She’ll be joined by five other celebrities, including Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and former Love Island contestants Chloe Burrows and Adam Collard.

Completing the line-up are model Lottie Moss and comedian Spuddz.

Earlier this week, Vanessa told OK! magazine of the Celebs Go Dating rumours: “I can certainly say it would be right up my street and I would be absolutely willing to give it my very best shot and I will take it very seriously and hope that it yields me the true love of my life and Prince Charming!

“I think it would be a fabulous idea! It would be the perfect show for me. If I were to be doing it, everybody can expect me to fling myself into it with my heart and soul.”

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz at the launch of Cinderella in 2021 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Speaking about how she felt about the split, Vanessa revealed: “It’s been 20 weeks exactly and I’m still here. I’ve been out every single night for 140 nights without fail, without a single exception. Meeting up with friends and family, over to people’s houses, out to films… If there’s a premiere, I’ve been to those, I’ve been to everything.

“And I’ve seen lovely friends and I’ve seen new friends and I’ve seen people I haven’t seen for years and I’ve just kept really busy. I’ve found that’s the way I can keep going. I’m just not good at being on my own – it’s not in my DNA.”

Following his split from Vanessa, Ben admitted to having been unfaithful during their relationship, claiming he cheated out of “insecurity”.