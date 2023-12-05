Vanessa Hudgens Marries Pro Baseball Player Cole Tucker In Mexico: Report

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Vanessa Hudgens is now reportedly Mrs. Cole Tucker.

The actor is said to have tied the knot with the professional baseball player in Tulum, Mexico, on Saturday, according to sources who spoke to People.

Representatives of Hudgens and Tucker did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Whispers of a wedding began after photos of the “High School Musical” star wearing a white dress began circulating on social media.

Adding another piece of anecdotal evidence into the mix, People reported that Hudgens’ former Disney Channel co-star Monique Coleman posted a video of a tropical Tulum sunset to her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Hudgens and Tucker’s relationship first came to light near the end of 2020, and they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix adaptation of “tick, tick... BOOM!” in November 2021.

The duo announced their engagement in a February post on Instagram, where the soon-to-be bride flashed her ring and wrote, “YES. We couldn’t be happier.”

Hudgens first crossed paths with Tucker during a mid-pandemic Zoom meditation class, after which the Hallmark rom-com favorite said she “fully just slid into his DMs.”

She talked about taking the leap in a remote interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in May 2021, when she said, “I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

“The Princess Switch” actor talked about the joy of being engaged during an April appearance on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” where she said, “It feels amazing. It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. ... People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different?’

“And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

Tucker, who has played for the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates and is currently a free agent, has been quieter about his relationship with Hudgens, but in a 2021 interview with CBS News Pittsburgh, he did say, “She’s awesome. I love her.”