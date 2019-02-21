What You Need To Know About The Vatican's Landmark Summit On Child Sex Abuse

A cardinal burst into tears today as the Vatican opened a landmark conference on the sexual abuse of children, “wounds [that] have been inflicted by us, the bishops, on the victims”.

The Roman Catholic Church is finally addressing the endemic, decades-old scandal within its ranks that has ravaged its credibility in the United States Ireland, Chile, Australia, and elsewhere and led to billions of dollars paid in settlements.

The four-day event brings together the heads of national Catholic bishops conferences, Vatican officials, experts and heads of male and female religious orders.

Pope Francis opened the conference by saying the Church would “listen to the cry of the little ones seeking justice” and the “evil” of sexual abuse of children by priests had to be transformed into a “purification”.

He said: “Faced with the scourge of sexual abuse committed by men of the Church against minors, I wanted to reach out to you,” adding victims expected “concrete and efficient measures” and not mere condemnations.

But victims’ groups have voiced scepticism, Reuters reports, branding the event a publicity stunt aimed at cleansing the image of the 1.3 billion-member . worldwide organisation.

Some have scoffed at the Vatican’s presentation of the conference as a teaching session because not all bishops are totally familiar with how to deal with abuse.

Peter Isely, an American from Milwaukee who was abused when he was a boy by a priest, said: “How do you get to be a bishop and you need an education on the rape of a child?”