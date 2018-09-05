Vegans with a penchant for Nutella can now easily get their hazelnut and chocolate spread fix as the UK’s leading vegan retailer is selling pots of the stuff for £3.69.

Made by German food brand Vego and available to buy from TheVeganKind Supermarket, it is the first time the crunchy spread, which has been likened to a dairy-free Nutella, has been available in the UK. Nutella spread isn’t suitable for vegans as it contains skimmed milk powder, which derives from cow’s milk.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the vegan spread has proven to be a major hit online - VeganKind said it sells around 10 jars per hour on average.

In the past four days it sold a whopping 1,000 jars.