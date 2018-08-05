Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro dodged an apparent assassination attempt when drones armed with explosives detonated while he was delivering a speech, officials said.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, looked up at the sky and winced on Saturday after hearing the sound of an explosion pierce the air.

He was giving a speech to hundreds of soldiers in Caracas which was being broadcast live on television when the incident occurred.

“This was an attempt to kill me,” the 55-year-old said later in an impassioned retelling of the events. “Today they attempted to assassinate me.”

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said the incident took place shortly after 5.30pm as Maduro was celebrating the National Guard’s 81st anniversary.

The visibly shaken head of state said he saw a “flying device” that exploded before his eyes, and thought it might be a pyrotechnics display in honour of the event.

Within seconds, Maduro said he heard a second explosion and pandemonium ensued.