ITV/Shutterstock Vernon Kay

Eamonn – who has hosted This Morning over the summer with wife Ruth Langsford – also stepped in on Monday to cover for Alison Hammond, who missed the show due to illness. He tweeted on Sunday: “Just when u thought you’d got rid of me…sickness with @AlisonHammond and @vernonkay means I’m off the bench. “Get well soon to them but I have my boots on and I’m ready to play. Monday and Tues line up is now myself and @RochelleHumes. Hope you can join us.”

Speaking to The Sun, Vernon said: “I’m absolutely gutted that because of a positive Covid test I’m no longer able to present on This Morning next week with Rochelle nor do Radio 2 guest hosting and Steve Wright’s cover, two iconic shows which I’ve been a fan of for decades.” Alison was also due to return to This Morning on Friday to host alongside Rochelle, but it is currently unclear if she will be able to present.

ITV/Shutterstock Regular Friday hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning