Vernon Kay has been forced to pull out of his This Morning presenting debut after testing positive for Covid-19.
The I’m A Celebrity star will miss his first time hosting the ITV daytime show on Tuesday, with Eamonn Holmes stepping in to replace him.
Vernon was due to host three episodes along with Rochelle Humes this week, ahead of the return of regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield next month.
Eamonn – who has hosted This Morning over the summer with wife Ruth Langsford – also stepped in on Monday to cover for Alison Hammond, who missed the show due to illness.
He tweeted on Sunday: “Just when u thought you’d got rid of me…sickness with @AlisonHammond and @vernonkay means I’m off the bench.
“Get well soon to them but I have my boots on and I’m ready to play. Monday and Tues line up is now myself and @RochelleHumes. Hope you can join us.”
Speaking to The Sun, Vernon said: “I’m absolutely gutted that because of a positive Covid test I’m no longer able to present on This Morning next week with Rochelle nor do Radio 2 guest hosting and Steve Wright’s cover, two iconic shows which I’ve been a fan of for decades.”
Alison was also due to return to This Morning on Friday to host alongside Rochelle, but it is currently unclear if she will be able to present.
Regular Friday co-host Dermot O’Leary will be hosting parts of Friday’s show live from Manchester, where he will be based in preparation for charity football match Soccer Aid.
This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.