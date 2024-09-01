Veterans Group Slams Trump Over His 'Greatest Insult To All' With Arlington Visit

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A progressive veterans group went after “disgusting” Donald Trump this past week following the Republican nominee’s controversial stop at Arlington National Cemetery that included campaign staffers’ altercation with cemetery officials.

“Now, maybe the greatest insult of all, turning a military cemetery visit into a political stunt with cameras in tow,” said a narrator in a scathing ad from political action committee VoteVets.

Advertisement

The ad arrives after an Arlington official, during Trump’s visit to the cemetery at the invitation of some family members of military service members killed in the 2021 Kabul airport attack, was allegedly “pushed” aside by campaign staffers after informing them not to film part of the cemetery where recently fallen U.S. troops were buried.

Federal law prohibits “political campaign or election-related activities” within Army National Military Cemeteries, according to a statement from the cemetery.

Trump has since shared a campaign video featuring footage from his visit while a campaign spokesperson has denied that a staffer pushed an official, claiming they were “clearly suffering from a mental health episode.”

Advertisement

Trump used his Truth Social platform over the weekend to share clips of family members of fallen service members including one that described Trump and his team as “respectful” while another accused Harris of “playing politics.”

On Thursday, VoteVets ripped Trump over the Arlington visit after citing several instances where he insulted the military. The ad referred to Trump reportedly calling Americans killed in World War I “suckers” and “losers” as well as when he referred to avoiding sexually transmitted diseases as his “personal Vietnam.”

“Disgusting. Donald Trump, the grave markers veterans and military families drop a knee to are not your political props. They represent the heroes we’ve served alongside, men and women you could never measure up to, friends who lived and died by the oath we all swore to uphold,” the narrator declared.

The speaker continued: ”[It’s] something you will never understanding and why we’re doing our damndest to make sure no service member ever has to salute you as commander-in-chief ever again.”

Trump’s on the run, panicked as his insults against those who serve catch up with him.



From mocking the wounded to turning military cemeteries into political stunts, he disrespects everything we stand for.



We’re making sure no Servicemember EVER has to salute him as Commander… pic.twitter.com/Z6Wuu20ghj — VoteVets (@votevets) August 29, 2024